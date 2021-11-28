Ibrahim Ali Khan strikes a pose Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the sets Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, has taken his initial steps towards the glamorous world of Bollywood. The youngest child of Saif and Amrita Singh is currently working as one of the assistant directors in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Bollywood’s two biggest stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to play the lead roles in the film.

And, now the pictures of Ibrahim Ali Khan chilling with Ranveer and Alia from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are going viral on the internet.

Karan Johar is all set to return as a director with the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after directing the blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to hit the big screen next year.

