Abhishek Bachchan says social media must have age-related restrictions

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor is known for giving some of the most remarkable performances. Be it Gurunath from Guru or Dr. Avinash Sabharwal from Breathe: Into the Shadows, he has nailed it all. Now, the actor is all set to give another edge of the seat performance in Bob Biswas.

Recently, Abhishek got into a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. During the conversation, he was asked if he feels social media should have age-related restrictions. Responding to it the actor said, "In its current form of independence, yes it should have. Only, in its current form."

Bob Biswas, a ZEE5 Original film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film is a spin-off of Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani.

