TOMORROW X TOGETHER chart their first Billboard 200 year-end entry with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai) wrapped up a successful year charting their name in 7 categories of the Billboard Year-End Chart for 2021.

According to Billboard, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE was placed at No. 197 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart of 2021. This makes TOMORROW X TOGETHER the only male K-pop artist other than BTS to list on the year-end Billboard 200 Albums.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE entered the Billboard 200 at No.5 and charted for 13 weeks, making it the longest running K-pop album on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The band also ranked No.3 on World Albums Artists and No.17 on Top Album Sales Artists. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE charted on No.5 on World Albums, No.16 on Tastemaker Albums, and No.23 on Top Album Sales.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER listed three albums on Top Current Album Sales. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE landed on No.14, minisode1 : Blue Hour on No.74, and their 1st Japanese studio album STILL DREAMING ranked No.176.

The group held their first exclusive concert ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT:BOY>’ on October 3 this year

