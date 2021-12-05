Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Seven white horses to be selected for Vicky’s grand entry

The wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commence in two days. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. The preparations for the destination wedding are in full swing and several A-list celebrities are also expected to attend the big wedding.

While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have maintained silence about the impending wedding, minute details about the wedding have been making their way to the internet. Reportedly, the couple has been overlooking all the preparations and are all set for a big fat Indian wedding.

According to reports, Dulha Vicky Kaushal will be making a grand entry with his baraat. The actor will be making a traditional entry on a horse but on a bigger scale. Seven white horses will be selected for Kaushal's grand entry on the day of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina will be reaching the wedding venue on Monday. Family members and other guests will start reaching Jaipur from December 5 onwards. The wedding will also be attended by several A-listers from Bollywood.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bride’s mehendi to come from Sojat in Rajasthan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results