Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Close friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer visits her residence 

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have been in a private relationship for a while, are all set to tie the knot in dual ceremonies in Rajasthan on December 9. The actors are planning a hush-hush ceremony with all COVID-19 protocols in place and a lot of security in check.

Katrina Kaif was spotted on Sunday, November 5, after her workout session. She stopped by to greet the paparazzi. Soon after, her close friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer visited her residence. The wedding prep is on in full swing though both the parties are yet to officially announce their marriage.

The Sardar Udham actor and Sooryavanshi actress are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. The couple will be arriving at the venue on Monday, a day before the festivities commence. Meanwhile, family members and other guests have already started arriving at the venue.

Special suites have also been booked for the bride and groom for their big day. Vicky will be staying at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite. As per reports, the cost of one night of the suite is Rs. 7 lakh each. The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

