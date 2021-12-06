Vinay Pathak to essay the lead in Shiladitya Bora’s debut feature ‘Bhagwan Bharose’, slated for a winter 2022 release

Earlier this year, award-winning multi-tasking filmmaker Shiladitya Bora wrapped up the shoot of his debut feature Bhagwan Bharose in Deogarh, Jharkhand.
Co-Produced by Sri Lankan Auteur filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Platoon One Films, Lighthouse Innoventures, and Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the Hindi film is a tender coming-of-age drama, with screenplay by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan.
Vinay Pathak says, "Bhagwan Bharose is a sweet and special story, and I've been fortunate enough to be a part of Shiladitya's first directorial venture. May this be the start of his long illustrious cinema journey. I can’t wait for the film to get completed and hit the screens."
