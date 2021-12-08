Yash Raj Films to release Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey in international markets on December 30

The year 2021 will end with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The film which is a remake of the Telugu National Award-winning film of the same title will be released in theatres on December 31. Now it has been revealed that the film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri will be released overseas on December 30. Yash Raj Films will be releasing the film in the international markets.

Middle East's industry pioneer Phars Films has acquired the international theatrical distribution rights and has collaborated with Yash Raj Films for the release of Jersey in the International Markets. Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi.

The story of the film revolves around a failed cricketer who struggles to buy his son a jersey. A raw, relatable, and real story, Jersey is a celebration of the human spirit. Making you believe in the power of dreams, the film is set to keep you on the edge of your seat. The film will also see Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid Kapoor for the very first time. Marking the return of seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur to the big screen, he will also be seen turning cricket coach in the film.

