Ranveer Singh looks absolute dapper in a Gucci GG canvas jacket

Actor Ranveer Singh is a true fashion enthusiast and never disappoints us when it comes to luxurious dressing. The actor is often in the spotlight for his clothes and this time too he grabbed eyeballs.

Ranveer Singh shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram on Thursday. He can be seen donning a mustache look which is for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and along with it, he donned navy blue jeans and paired them with a white t-shirt. What stole the show was his Gucci GG canvas leather which is worth several lakhs. He sported a brown jacket along with his outfit. He further accessorized his look with a brown leather belt and square-shaped shades. He opted for a clean hairstyle along with a small ponytail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan helmed sports drama 83. The film also stars his wife Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Apart from that, he also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

