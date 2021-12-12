Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The newlyweds exude joy and love in mehendi ceremony photos

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at Six Senses hotel Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. After several years of being in a private relationship, the couple announced their marriage through social media on December 9.

The newlyweds wore custom-made Sabyasachi Mukherji outfits for their big day. Sharing their first pictures on December 9, they both captioned the picture, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

120 guests were invited to the wedding amid the pandemic. COVID-19 tests were done and a lot of health safety precautions were taken. For those who couldn't be at the wedding, the couple sent out gift hampers.

On December 12, after sharing wedding and haldi pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a series of pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

Donning matching shades of green colour, both of them smiling, laughing and enjoying with their families. Katrina was seen dancing with Vicky's father Shyam Kaushal as well. "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar," they captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly planning a reception for their industry friends. But, it seems like no date has been fixed yet. Meanwhile, the pair also sent out hampers to their media friends.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The newlyweds send out gifts to celebrity friends, Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results