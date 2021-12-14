Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha advocate body Positivity in their film Double XL

A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale. That's the message conveyed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in their Film wrap teaser for Double XL. The film talks about body positivity and Women championing each other.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha together will be twice the fun, twice the magic, and twice the Size in Double XL which will surely bring not just a smile to your face but also help change your outlook.

The film is a social comedy written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment.Elemen3 is a company formed by Huma Qureshi , Saqib Saleem and Mudassar Aziz. This is their first home production.

ALSO READ:Double XL Announcement Video | Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi | Bhushan Kumar | T-Series

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results