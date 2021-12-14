Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha advocate body Positivity in their film Double XL

A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale. That's the message conveyed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in their Film wrap teaser for Double XL. The film talks about body positivity and Women championing each other.
Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha together will be twice the fun, twice the magic, and twice the Size in Double XL which will surely bring not just a smile to your face but also help change your outlook.
