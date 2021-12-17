Spider-Man: No Way Home releases across 3000+ screens in India; has the widest release ever for any Hollywood film

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been much hype and talk about the keenly anticipated release Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now finally with the film hitting screens, it is expected to open on a thunderous note, the likes of which were witnessed with the previous MCU films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. To ensure the success of the new Spider-Man film, Sony Pictures Entertainment has been pulling out all stops, in fact, the studio has locked over 3000 screens across India for the Tom Holland starrer.

Reports state that Sony Pictures Entertainment India's Spider-Man No Way Home was released across 3264 screens in India today. If that wasn’t enough, looking at the audiences’ frenzy for the film, with advance booking going through the roof, the studio is looking to add more screens as the days progress. This coupled with the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home sees a release in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu the film has managed to earn the title of having the widest release pattern ever for any Hollywood film in India.

As for the film itself, Spider-Man: No Way Home which is directed by Jon Watts stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei among others is slated to release today.

Also Read: Movie Review: Spider-Man – No Way Home

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results