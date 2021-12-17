Teaser of John Abraham starrer Attack attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home

The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack have taken an interesting route of attaching the action-packed entertainer teaser of the film with the worldwide superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on the Big Screen.

John Abraham’s Attack has created massive anticipation since the first poster and now with the recently launched teaser has built an enormous amount of curiosity/excitement amongst the audiences, the fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer.

Pen Studios, JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Production have formulated a remarkable strategy by attaching a Bollywood movie teaser Attack to the prints of a Hollywood movie Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas in India. The grand visuals of the high-octane action entertainer will indeed be a treat to watch on the big screen for the viewers.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer Attack. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, releasing worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

