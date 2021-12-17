John Abraham’s character in Attack as super-soldier is on the same lines as Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Universal Soldier

After much anticipation, fans got to witness John Abraham in super-soldier in the first teaser of his highly-awaited movie Attack. Right off the hype of Satyameva Jayate 2, the film arrives during Republic Day 2022 weekend. As the first teaser released on December 15, Abraham once again dons a one-man army role where he tries to save people from a deadly attack.

Interestingly, he is a super-human in the project. Explains a well-placed industry source, "While John Abraham has done tremendous action-packed roles including his recent film Satyameva Jayate 2, this is the first time he is heading into a tech-heavy domain. In the movie, John is trying to save people from an attack that is about to happen in Parliament. Amidst the chaos, he suffers a major injury that apparently ruptures his spine. In the teaser, if one watches closely, the actor is in a lab full of equipment that is being used in an attempt to revive him. The scene is quite like the Hollywood franchise Universal Soldier; wherein a special task force member is implanted with the latest biotechnology that enhances his physical abilities. This practically marks a re-incarnation of sorts of John Abraham who then turns into a super-soldier who is prepped for any kind of attack. One can see him walking through towards the end of the teaser with blue sparks coming from his eyes – sort of like an AI."

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘ATTACK’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, releasing worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

ALSO READ: Teaser of John Abraham starrer Attack attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results