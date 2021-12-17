Emraan Hashmi and B Praak to come together for the first time for a music video

Emraan Hashmi and B Praak have joined hands for the first time to give their fans and the audience a new music video. After the success of 'Filhaal', this is the second big collaboration for B Praak and is touted to be a bigger one as both the stars have never failed to impress the audience with their magic. To top it all, songwriter and composer Jaani too will be penning his magical notes for the song. After wooing the audience in his song 'Lut Gaye', this is going to be Emraan’s new single, and sharing his thoughts about it the actor reveals his reaction when he was approached for this song.

Emraan says, “Around three years back while I was traveling in my car I heard B Praak’s song 'Mann Bharrya' and I was completely fascinated by it. I just fell in love with the song. Now, when I got a call from DRJ Records and when they told me about this song being helmed by B Praak and Jaani I heard the song and I instantly said yes.”

Sharing about his first collaboration with Emraan, B Praak says, “I always wanted to do a song with Emraan because he is a hit machine and the King of romantic music.”

Jaani reveals how he always wanted Emraan to do this song and how he always had him in mind while penning the song. He reveals, “When I was writing the lyrics I was discussing with B Praak about Emraan, and once we were done composing the song we were sure that it’s going to be Emraan who will feature in the song.”

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the lyrics of the song are written by Jaani, and B Praak has given his voice. The song has been composed by Jaani and B Praak and features Emraan Hashmi. The video will be released in 2022.

