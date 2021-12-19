7 Years of PK: Rajkumar Hirani reveals the final scene of the film featuring Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor was shot just a month before the film’s release

PK has proved to be one of the most brilliant films in the history of Indian Cinema. The film featured Aamir Khan in the titular role with Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. While the final scene also had a special cameo of actor Ranbir Kapoor.

A few years ago, the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani got into an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama and talked about how he altered the ending of the film with Ranbir's cameo.

There's no thought of doing a sequel of the film. We shot the scene just a month before the release of the film. We shot that scene in November. After editing the film, we saw it and in that PK goes away and Anushka sits in the book shop and reads about him. Post that, we had a scene of Anushka and Sushant in the ending where Sushant thanked PK and both of them do PK's signature dance thinking that he might be watching it from somewhere. After so many trials, we felt that the film is very good but the ending is not so good, it won't make people go back from the theatres happily. So, we added the last scene so that people leave the theatres with a happy space," Rajkumar Hirani said.

