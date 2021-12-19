Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Anil Kapoor perform to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ at NCP leader Praful Patel’s son’s wedding

Bollywood actor Salman Khan who is currently in Jaipur was seen performing to his hit song ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ at NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel's son's wedding. Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor were also seen dancing with Salman Khan along with Salman on the stage.

Looking dapper in a three-piece black suit, Salman was in an energetic mood as he grooved to the song from his film Kick. Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in an all-red outfit, while Anil Kapoor who donned an all-black outfit was in his element on the stage.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty recently returned from Riyadh after a scintillating performance for a massive live audience. After the Jaipur wedding, Salman will be returning to Mumbai and start shooting for Tiger 3 along with the newlywed Katrina Kaif. After a 15-day schedule, the shoot of the film will be wrapped.

