When Jacqueline Fernandez called Salman Khan the Bollywood equivalent of Brad Pitt

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a long time and has worked alongside some of the best actors and filmmakers in the industry. The actress who shares a great bond with superstar Salman Khan has worked with him in Kick and Race 3. She had also spent most of the first lockdown in India at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse along with him and other people.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline said that Salman Khan is the Bollywood equivalent to Hollywood’s Brad Pitt. The actress was also given a couple of other Hollywood names and asked to name their Bollywood equivalent. For Slyvester Stallone she named Sanjay Dutt as the Bollywood equivalent while she mentioned Hrithik Roshan for Leonardo Di Caprio. For Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson’s Bollywood equivalents the actress named Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas respectively.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is currently in the news for her alleged role in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case in which conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused. Her relationship with the conman is being investigated after it was known that the actress received several luxury gifts from him.

ALSO READ: ‘Jacqueline Fernandez is not telling the truth,’ claims conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar involved in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results