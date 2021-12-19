18 Years of Munnabhai MBBS Exclusive: Sajid Samji opens up about roughing up Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a scene; says “Mere tapli mein lucky charm hai”

18 years ago, on this very day, Rajkumar Hirani made his debut as a director with the feel-good film, Munnabhai MBBS (2003). And the rest is history. The film did not initially generate buzz but as time passed, it emerged as one of the most loved films ever of Indian cinema. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt and Kurush Deboo in leading roles and their performances were much loved. Later, as Nawazuddin Siddiqui emerged as a prominent actor, viewers were surprised to find that even he had a cameo in the film. At the very beginning of the film, Nawazuddin plays the role of the thief who gets caught red-handed when trying to steal Sunil Dutt’s wallet at the railway station.

A few years later, viewers realized that not just Nawazuddin, but even famous writer Sajid Samji, of Sajid-Farhad duo, appears in the said scene. He’s the disgruntled person at the station who roughs up Nawazuddin. A few months ago, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively chatted with Sajid Samji and he told this writer how he became a part of this scene.

Before talking about his experience, he reminded that he has done cameos in many films, including the second part, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), wherein he plays the spitting man in the much loved scene. He begins on a great note, “Nazar hataane ke liye kaala teeka karna padta hai. Toh mere hisaab se main toh poora itna kaala teeka hoon ki woh film phir lucky charm ban jaati hai. Actors often brag that they have given lots of hits or blockbusters. However, whichever film I have been a part of have all been super-hits or blockbusters. Aur ab tak na mujhe Kwan aur na hi Matrix ne approach kiya hai! Kamaal hain!” Besides the Munna Bhai films, Sajid Samji has done special appearances in Singham (2011), Double Dhamaal (2011) etc.”

Sajid Samji then said, “I and Farhad started with Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin (2002) and Chor Machaye Shor (2002), both of which were directed by David Dhawan. We wrote lyrics in these songs and the music director was Anu Malik. He was also the music director of Munna Bhai MBBS. One day, he called us and told us to write a song since we are ‘tapori specialists’ and the track is right up our alley. He said ‘ek tapori gaana chahiye, ekdum sixer lagna chahiye’. That’s how he wrote ‘M Bole Toh’, which has now become a world famous song.”

He continued, “Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani) met us during the music sitting. He saw me and said, ‘Arre, tu toh goonde jaisa dikhta hai. Tu ek role karega?’ At first, I got scared but later, when he told me that the role is with Sunil Dutt saab, I instantly agreed. I am in the scene where Nawazuddin Siddiqui tries to steal Sunil Dutt saab’s wallet. I am the one who catches Nawazuddin. Aur fir main Nawazuddin ko tapli maarta hoon.”

Sajid Samji then revealed, “This was a time when Nawazuddin had just started in movies. We met before the shot. Since most dialogues were to be mouthed by Nawazuddin, I was helping him rehearse. He had told me, ‘Aap sach mein tapli de dena mujhe’. I reminded him, ‘Bhai, lag jaayegi. Mera size dekho aur aapka size dekho’. But he told me, ‘Aap bindaas ghooma dena’. I noticed one thing ki maine Nawazuddin ko tapli toh maara. Par mujhe yeh nahi malum tha ki mere tapli mein bhi lucky charm hai! Usko tapli aisi padi ki woh kitna aage badha. Today he’s one of the finest actors of our times.”

So is he and Nawazuddin Siddiqui still in touch? To which he replied, “Surprisingly, after giving him a tapli, I have not met Nawazuddin Siddiqui after that. We always made plans that we will meet at someone’s party or we will sit and have coffee. However, hum mile hi nahi hai. Unko toh ab yaad bhi nahi hoga. Magar main nahi bhool sakta. Mere liye yeh bahut important tha.”

Before singing off, Sajid Samji then said, “For Lage Raho Munna Bhai, mujhe Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani) ka saamne se phone aaya. Farhad and I wrote the song ‘Samjho Ho Hi Gaya’ in the film. Again, he offered me a role and said ‘Arre, tu mota hai. Tu ek role karega?’ Last time (for Munnabhai MBBS), he had said I look like a goonda. I got confused. Raju ji mujhe gaali de rahe hai ya role de rahe hai?!”

