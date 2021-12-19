Jacqueline Fernandez reveals the quote that defines her

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a long time and has worked alongside some of the best actors and filmmakers in the industry. The actress who is known for her vibrant personality revealed the quote that she feels best defines her.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline was asked the quote or line that defines her. Responding to it, she revealed, “Live each day like it was your last”.

Further when asked how she would spend her day if she knew that the world is about to end and she has a day to live. “Honestly, I think I would like to be around my family. If I knew that I had one more day to live and if my family wasn’t there it would be super incomplete. I'd want all of us to play a game of cricket or some kind of sport because that’s what we would do when we were kids in our garden and mom used to make food. I'd definitely like to recreate a childhood memory because that was probably when I was at my happiest."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is currently in the news for her alleged role in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case in which conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused. Her relationship with the conman is being investigated after it was known that the actress received several luxury gifts from him.

