Jacqueline Fernandez reveals the quote that defines her

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a long time and has worked alongside some of the best actors and filmmakers in the industry. The actress who is known for her vibrant personality revealed the quote that she feels best defines her.
In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline was asked the quote or line that defines her. Responding to it, she revealed, “Live each day like it was your last”.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline is currently in the news for her alleged role in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case in which conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused. Her relationship with the conman is being investigated after it was known that the actress received several luxury gifts from him.
