7 Years Of PK: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reveals why he signed PK in spite of having a short role.

PK was released on 19th December 2014 and had Aamir Khan in the titular role with Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Sushant's role in the film was short yet impactful as he played a Pakistani boy Sarfaraz Yusuf who falls in love with an Indian girl Jaggu(played by Anushka Sharma).

5 years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput got into an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama during the release of his super-successful film M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story. During the chat, Sushant talked about the importance of each and every character in the making of the film. He also revealed the reason why he signed a film like PK in spite of having a short role

Sushant said, "It is my belief and that's why I did a film called PK also. I don't think so that there are any supporting characters or main characters. Of course, in terms of time, one can say that or in terms of what a character brings to the conclusion of the film. But when a scene is happening and you have co-stars, they are equally important to make everything go live. If you are fortunate enough to have good co-actors, they have this ability to take your performance to some other level that you never even planned. When you plan, you dilute the reality of it."

