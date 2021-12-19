7 Years Of PK: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reveals why he signed PK in spite of having a short role.

PK was released on 19th December 2014 and had Aamir Khan in the titular role with Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Sushant's role in the film was short yet impactful as he played a Pakistani boy Sarfaraz Yusuf who falls in love with an Indian girl Jaggu(played by Anushka Sharma).
5 years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput got into an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama during the release of his super-successful film M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story. During the chat, Sushant talked about the importance of each and every character in the making of the film. He also revealed the reason why he signed a film like PK in spite of having a short role
ALSO READ:7 years of PK: Rajkumar Hirani reveals an alternate ending of PK; opens up on being compared with OMG Oh My God
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply