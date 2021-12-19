Jacqueline Fernandez reveals the superpower she would like to have- ‘Turn back time’

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a long time and has worked alongside some of the best actors and filmmakers in the industry. Having started her Bollywood career in 2009 with the film Aladin, Jacqueline has been a part of several films including Housefull 2 and 3, Kick, Brothers among others.
In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline was asked if she was granted one superpower what that would be. Responding to it quickly, Jacqueline said, “Turn back time.” Further, when asked about an unfulfilled wish, the Bhoot Police actress said, “I want to travel the more. Because I focus so much on my career that I have kind of missed out on giving myself time travelling and doing a course. I am dying to do a food course in Italy or in France and travel for 3 months. That seems like a luxury to me and something I don’t know if I will ever be able to have anytime soon. That is something I would like to do.”
On the work front, she has Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Attack, and Kick 2 in the pipeline.
