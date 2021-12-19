18 Years of Munnabhai MBBS: Divya Dutta reveals that she was supposed to play Jimmy Sheirgill’s love interest; her character was later changed and was played by Mumaith Khan

In the book 'The Stars In My Sky: Those Who Brightened My Film Journey', Divya Dutta has revealed about her experience of working with some famous actors and filmmakers. A chapter on Rajkumar Hirani, however, took the readers by surprise. After all, Divya has never featured in any of the Rajkumar Hirani films till date.

Divya Dutta soon lifts the suspense as she tells readers that Rajkumar directed a detergent ad for her early in her career. Divya enjoyed working with him and appreciated his calmness in getting the work done.

A few years later, Rajkumar Hirani called Divya and offered a song in his debut film, Munnabhai MBBS (2003), which completes 18 years today.

Divya wrote in the book that as per Rajkumar Hirani's narration, the character of Zaheer Ali (Jimmy Sheirgill) is terminally ill and Munna (Sanjay Dutt) promises to fulfill his last wish of feeling the love he had missed out on in his life. Divya Dutta was supposed to play the role of a woman who sits next to him and makes him feel the idea of love while singing a song to him. Pradeep Sarkar, who later debuted as a director in Parineeta (2005), was supposed to direct this song.

The same day, she met Pradeep and she was truly inspired to work on this unique part.

Sadly, a few days later, Rajkumar Hirani called and apologized to her as he decided to drop the song idea. Instead, it was changed to a proper dance number. This song turned out to be 'Dekh Le' featuring Mumaith Khan.

Divya makes it clear that she was heartbroken but she loved the fact that he gracefully and honestly told her the truth. Thanks to this episode, she said that she gained a very dear friend for life.

