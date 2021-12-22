Koffee Shots with Karan: Dhanush says Raanjhanaa actress Sonam Kapoor was a better co-star than Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan

In Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan have shared screen-space for the very first time. It’s also been a while since Dhanush did a Hindi project and collaborated with Aanand L Rai again after Raanjhanaa. As promotions are on in full swing, the two stars arrived on the sets of Koffee Shots with Karan ahead of film’s release on Disney+ Hotstar.

In a Koffee Shots With Karan rapid-fire round, the actor was challenged to choose between his first Bollywood co-star Sonam Kapoor and his most recent co-star Sara Ali Khan. Sonam was chosen without hesitation by the actor. The actors previously collaborated for Dhanush's Bollywood debut, Raanjhanaa which was directed by Aanand L Rai in 2013 and became one of the biggest hits.

In the rapid-fire round, Dhanush chose Sonam over Sara to which the Atrangi Re actress responded, “Wow, not offensive at all.” She continued saying, “I'm losing my hamper; I am losing my…”

Dhanush went on to say that Sonam is precious to him because she was his first Bollywood co-star. “Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special; she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the South coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and was very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said.

Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and will be streamed straight on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

