Koffee Shots with Karan: Dhanush says Raanjhanaa actress Sonam Kapoor was a better co-star than Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan

In Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan have shared screen-space for the very first time. It’s also been a while since Dhanush did a Hindi project and collaborated with Aanand L Rai again after Raanjhanaa. As promotions are on in full swing, the two stars arrived on the sets of Koffee Shots with Karan ahead of film’s release on Disney+ Hotstar.
In a Koffee Shots With Karan rapid-fire round, the actor was challenged to choose between his first Bollywood co-star Sonam Kapoor and his most recent co-star Sara Ali Khan. Sonam was chosen without hesitation by the actor. The actors previously collaborated for Dhanush's Bollywood debut, Raanjhanaa which was directed by Aanand L Rai in 2013 and became one of the biggest hits.
In the rapid-fire round, Dhanush chose Sonam over Sara to which the Atrangi Re actress responded, “Wow, not offensive at all.” She continued saying, “I'm losing my hamper; I am losing my…”
Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and will be streamed straight on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.
