“COVID is a blessing in disguise” – says Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur on content-driven films thriving amid pandemic

Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set for his upcoming film Jersey which is scheduled to have a theatrical release on December 31. The movie stars her along with Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur. Mrunal shared her views on OTT revolution and content driven films.

In a recent exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress talked about how the percelllption of the audience has changed after COVID. Mrunal said, “I really feel like COVID is a blessing in disguise. After COVID, the audience especially have started to like content driven films.”

She continued, “I am really happy that I’m a part of the movie. I don’t really have to worry about commercial film or artistic film for me, it’s a balance of both. I am learning also, if you ask me about Jersey, this is the first time I’m playing a character like Vidya, I’ve never played a character like that; it was very difficult for me. There are many firsts in this film and I’m really happy I’m exploring.”

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor also talked about the music of Jersey, OTT revolution, and how TV played big role in popularity of Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Jersey is a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The story is about a thirty six year old cricketer named Arjun who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago, now aiming to play for Indian team. The film is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films.

