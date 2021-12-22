83 vs Spider-Man vs Jersey vs Pushpa: Mahendra Soni, SVF co-founder and Eastern distributor of Reliance, Blasts current distribution strategy; says, “These diktats would simply Kill theatres”

A few hours earlier, Mahendra Soni, co-founder of Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF), and Eastern circuit distributor of Reliance Entertainment put out a series of tweets that captured the attention of every one among exhibitors, distributors, and producers in the industry. Mahendra Soni appealed to the studios that their one-size-fits-all distribution strategy not only hamper their ticket sales but would also impact the revival of the single screen cinemas post Covid-19. He further advocated that show sharing must be done and cautioned that delay in opening the advance booking of a film can prove detrimental.

Though he didn’t name any film, murmurs went around that he’s hinting at 83, which releases this Friday. As reported by Bollywood Hungama yesterday and even last week, the exhibitors are up in arms against Reliance Entertainment, which is distributing 83, as they have demanded 70% revenue sharing in Week 1 from exhibitors and also told exhibitors to play no other film other than the Ranveer Singh starrer for the next 2 weeks. That he is a distributor of Reliance shocked fraternity members even more.

When contacted by Bollywood Hungama, Mahendra Soni made it specifically clear multiple times that he was not speaking about a particular film and that he has had complaints about the goings-on for some time. Excerpts from the conversation:

Studio Distribution leads need to realise that they can not have one distribution formula for the entire country. They are not only affecting their own business but deeply impacting single screen theatre owners' revival! There is a sub-distribution system in place for some reason.

— Mahendra Soni (@iammony) December 22, 2021

– No screen is ever going at 100% capacity.

– Regional films are essential.

– Show sharing increases the run of the film.

– Of course, there is a flawed revenue sharing system, but it can be up for debate.

List is unending!

— Mahendra Soni (@iammony) December 22, 2021

Early confirmation of programming gives an opportunity for local promotion.

Advance opening is delayed and people end up planning other movies.

— Mahendra Soni (@iammony) December 22, 2021

Today, you made a series of tweets and it is said that it is with regards to the issues that have cropped up over the release of 83…

This issue has been happening over the last couple of months and is not just about 83 per se. Last week, certain exhibitors couldn’t play Spider-Man: No Way Home as they were told that they’ll have to continue playing the film in Week 2 (with maximum showcasing). Also, exhibitors are told to screen Jersey in order to get RRR. It’s a very complex scenario. It’s not particularly only about 83, though 83 is also an issue.

I’ll give you an example. Suppose there’s a three-screen theatre in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The exhibitor out there would like to play Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 and ’83. Now if the distributor of Spider-Man: No Way Home demands that 15 shows of his films should play in Week 2 while 83’s distributor insists that he wants 10 shows a day of his film, and if the distributor of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 also refuses to reduce shows, how would an exhibitor function?

Similarly, there are tier-2 towns where there’s just one single screen or 2-screen theatre. Even here, if the distributor says that sirf mere hi film ke shows lagenge, then how will the theatre owner survive? He’ll have to let go of a couple of films. Some exhibitors couldn’t screen Spider-Man: No Way Home due to such rules and hence, couldn’t earn money (like their counterparts). Hence, everyone needs to adjust.

It is being said that certain studios are willing to share screens like PEN, the distributors of Jersey and RRR. However, reportedly, Reliance is not even allowing sharing of shows. Do you feel such a diktat compounds the problem?

I do not want to pinpoint. Also, I am releasing ’83. The problem is not about this film but the overall mind-set. I’ll tell you where it starts. A hero of a film would express his desire that his film should play everywhere in the country. Arre, why is he making such demands? What does he know about the market in say Midnapore and whether his film would work there? In rural West Bengal, for example, Bengali films are in force and it makes sense to play Bengali films in 2 shows a day on a single screen and a Hindi film in 1 show a day. However, the Hindi film distributor would demand all 4 shows. Therefore, Bollywood needs to wake up.

I guess that’s the reason you mentioned in your tweet that 'There is a sub-distribution system in place for some reason'…

Exactly. A person sitting in that rural area would better understand. How can someone operating from Bandra, Mumbai be aware? They cannot and should not decide…

You are the first one to openly speak about these problems. Why has no one spoken about this issue so far?

Sabko darr hai ki unka dhanda chala jaayega and unko baad mein films nahi milegi. However, the situation is such that we need to forget the past issues and understand how we can maximize the box office sales. Pushpa has done very well. Certain single-screens are willing to let go of 83 and Jersey. They claim that hum Pushpa chala ke khush hai. The studios need to understand that in such cinemas, their film needs to share shows with Pushpa as it is doing exceedingly well. These diktats would simply kill theatres.

What do you think of ’83 and when the revenue and show sharing issues will be settled?

Settle toh hona hi hai. Also, we distributors lose interest in those films kyunki hum toh jhagda kar rahe hai exhibitors ke saath. Our long-standing relationships with theatre owners is getting eroded. If you order food in a restaurant and fight with the waiter, there’s a chance ki waiter aapke khaane mein kuch gadbad kar dega. Similarly, exhibitors may have a sale of Rs. 2000 but they'll claim only tickets worth Rs. 1000 were sold. And there are thousands of screens. Is it possible to scrutinize each and every theatre?

Again, I’d reiterate that I am not just speaking about 83 but the overall, Hindi film distribution scenario. Firstly, the revenue sharing terms don't settle on time. Once that happens, then the show sharing and showcasing issues arise. And apart from that, local promotions need to start and local relationships need to be strengthened and cemented.

