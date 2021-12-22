Kartik Aaryan and Sanjana Sanghi get flirty at a cricket stadium in latest ad; watch

Kartik Aaryan is the latest actor to turn cricketer on screen. However, unlike Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh who have turned cricketers for their film Jersey and 83 respectively, Kartik has turned cricketer for a quirky ad film. In the ad film also featuring Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame, the two are seen getting flirty at a cricket stadium.

The ad begins with Kartik munching on Doritos as she is seen giving his phone number to Sanjana. Before he could share all ten digits, a player from the opposite team arrives and mocks him. Kartik then tells Sanjana that she will get the rest of the six digits from the scoreboard. Kartik hits three 6s and two 4s and gets out in the last ball of the over. While the baller expresses his excitement, he later realizes what Kartik was doing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Dhamaka on Netflix. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film sees Kartik essay the role of a TV news anchor. Next on the cards, Kartik has a bag full of big ticket announced films including, Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan loves these sneakers and you must have it in your shoe collection as well

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results