Rana Daggubati chills with RRR team SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, see photos

Director SS Rajamouli along with lead actors of RRR naming Ram Charan and Jr NTR has reached Mumbai for a press event. The stars, on their visit to the City, agreed to drop by at the residence of another popular Tollywood star. Rana Daggubati greeted the team of RRR on a sunny morning. SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan can be seen wearing custom-made black coloured sweatshirts with embroidered patch reading ‘RRR’ on it. Jr.NTR, dressed in a yellow outfit, can be seen smiling for photos. Rana, who twins with Charan in sunglasses, looks handsome in a black jacket layered over a white t-shirt.

The photo looks like a candid click as the stars featuring it seem to be caught on camera while being immersed in a fun conversation. Rana could not help but bring the ‘R’ factor to everyone’s attention. “A Mumbai morning with the MIGHTY R’s RRR with R,” wrote the actor on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati)

After numerous delays, RRR will open in theaters on January 7, 2022. The trailer of the highly-anticipated drama was disclosed earlier this month, amid loud cheers and huge shoutouts. The film is set in the early 20th century and will revolve around the life of two freedom fighters- Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film also marks the South debuts of both Bollywood stars. RRR will release in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada languages.

Also Read: 83 vs Spider-Man vs Jersey vs Pushpa: Mahendra Soni, SVF co-founder and Eastern distributor of Reliance, BLASTS current distribution strategy; says, “These diktats would simply KILL theatres”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results