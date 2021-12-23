Karan Johar praises Kabir Khan’s 83 – “Ranveer Singh takes on the role of Kapil Dev and smashes it out of the stadium”

The makers of 83 held a screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by the cast of the film, the 1983 World Cup-winning team, and other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar among others.

After seeing the film, Johar rushed to social media to praise Kabir Khan's direction, which stars Ranveer Singh. On Instagram, Karan posted a poster for the film and captioned it, “It’s not easy to tell a true story … an actual account of a milestone event in Indian Sports History! There is no room for cinematic licenses and distortion of facts for dramatic impact… which is exactly why #83thefilm is such a monumental achievement …. It sucks you into that year… that World Cup , that team, that political climate, that mad fandom frenzy… I saw myself rooting for every member of that historic team… Laughing and crying with each one of them … I saw myself rooting for Kabir Khan and his maestro ability of storytelling…. Taking an arduous task and perfecting it like a mega methodical master! Salute!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan further praised Ranveer for his development and desire to play Kapil Dev in this famous film. He penned, “I saw myself believing that @ranveersingh had transformed into the Legend Kapil Dev with the ease and genius of a bonafide veteran! He is so so good that’s it’s almost unbelievable at so many points! Restrain and power all at once! He has hit it out of the stadium! My hugest congratulations to the entire cast, crew, and all the proud producers of this magnificent movie!”

Deepika's reaction after seeing 83 for the first time was disclosed by the film's director, Kabir Khan. In the film, Deepika plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife. “She was not being able to speak, she was choking up,” he said. Deepika was overcome with emotion after seeing 83 for the first time, according to Kabir.Embedded2:

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

Many celebrities have praised 83, describing it as a "true reconstruction" of India's 1983 World Cup victory. "Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83," actor Suniel Shetty posted on Twitter, praising the film's stellar cast. He was nowhere to be found. On the screen, there was only #KapilDev. Amazing change. I am completely taken aback. A cast that may have walked away from Lords. I got gooseflesh as if I were reliving the year 1983. "The artwork and emotions have left me stunned and teary-eyed."

Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Neena Gupta, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Boman Irani, and others also star in the film.

Also Read: K. Srikkanth shakes a leg with Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu during the premiere of 83

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results