“Execution part of director’s job is where the magic is” – says Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor on his plans to become a filmmaker

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set for his upcoming film Jersey which is scheduled to have a theatrical release on December 31. The movie stars him along with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Shahid shared his views about his plans of becoming a filmmaker and what it takes to be one.

In a recent exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about if he will ever become a director, to which the actor replied, “I’m refining my acting only lately. But honestly, we all feel at some point that I can become a director. I really feel conceptualizing something and knowing how to do it, is very different from actually executing it. The execution part of a director's job, is actually where the magic is, and most actors even I didn't realize that, but as you spend more time, you understand that. As an actor, I get a piece of paper where all the dialogues in the content is given to me, I can dislike it, I can say, Okay, this is how maybe we should treat it, or I can love it for how it is, but I have something to feed off.”

He added, “But a filmmaker has to write on a blank piece of paper, whether it is how he wants to tell that story, whether it is how he wants his characters to be whether it is how he wants a screenplay to be, what shot taking, he has to do, where will that background score kick in, which is the beat and how will you treat it? You know, so I have great respect for the people that I've worked with, even in a collaborative energy. You know, it's very important to be collaborative. And I think filmmakers who are not collaborative eventually die out even if they are brilliant. And that's true for actors as well. You know, I learned a lot from the much younger crop of actors that I'm working with right now.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur talked about their film Jersey and share the experience of working on the film. Shahid also revealed that everybody, after Kabir Singh, told him that he should not do this film. He also talked about tasting such huge success after 15-16 years.

Jersey is a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The story is about a 36-year-old cricketer named Arjun who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago, now aiming to play for Indian team. The film is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films.

