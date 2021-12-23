BTS top Oricon’s year-end album chart with Japanese album BTS, THE BEST since Michael Jackson’s Thriller 37 years ago

South Korean juggernaut BTS has become the first foreign group in history ever to top Oricon’s year-end album chart. Oricon, the largest music statistics site in Japan, officially announced that the group had topped its year-end album rankings for 2021 with their Japanese compilation album BTS, THE BEST.

On December 22, as reported by Korean tabloid Newsis, for this year’s rankings, Oricon compiled sales data within Japan from December 28, 2020 to December 20, 2021, and according to their calculations, BTS, THE BEST was the best-selling album of the year with 993,000 copies sold in Japan.

Not only is BTS now the first foreign group ever to top Oricon’s year-end album chart, but they are also the first foreign artist to achieve the feat since Michael Jackson 37 years ago, when he topped the 1984 chart with Thriller.

BTS, THE BEST also previously broke the Oricon record for the highest first-week sales by a foreign male artist earlier this year. In its announcement, Oricon stated, “‘BTS, THE BEST’ also sold 782,000 copies in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the weekly album chart (for the week of June 28), setting a new record for the highest first-week sales of any foreign male artist.”

On the work front, BTS had recently sold 214,000 tickets and amassed over $33.3 million from their amazing four-night concerts in Los Angeles held on November 27-28 and December 1-2. These were the first concerts that the pop group had organised in last two years since the Covid-19 pandemic.

