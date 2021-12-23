Hrithik Roshan spends time with Hollywood star Samantha Lockwood

Hollywood star Samantha Lockwood has made quite a splash in Bollywood’s media ever since she arrived in the city. The actress has been spotted time and again on several social media pages. Samantha is rightly known as Hollywood Royalty due to her stunning figure, excellent acting skills and gorgeous locks!

Samantha has always been a fan of entertainment and there is no entertainment world if Bollywood isn’t a part of it. Hence her dream to meet the Greek God and heartthrob of India, Hrithik Roshan just came true! The actress took to her social media handle to share some candid pictures of herself with Hrithik and we can’t help but wish to be in her shoes!

On Wednesday, the Hollywood star shared three pictures in which Hrithik was seen wearing a pair of black pants with a white T-shirt. Samantha was seen sporting a colourful outfit. While they posed holding up signs, in another, she was seen flexing her biceps. In the third photo, Hrithik and Samantha were seen lost in conversation. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan."

Hrithik has been extremely involved in the work lately. Earlier this month, the actor wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Vikram Vedha. The actor had been shooting at the location for close to a month. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan whereas the remake stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan.

The film is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022. In October, Madhavan took to Twitter and praised Hrithik. “Totally blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World.. what an attitude and look man. Phew. This one has 'historic' and 'legendary' written all over it bro,” he tweeted.

