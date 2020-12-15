Taxi No. 24 narrates the story of a dwindled young man, Sameer, who has seen a very tough day gets into a ride with driver Lal Bahadur’s taxi who’s paranoid by a newspaper headline that says – A Psycho Killer is lost in Mumbai. The film has sequential events of suspense and thrill which will certainly keep the audience glued to the screen.

