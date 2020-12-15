Neetu Kapoor posts a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, says she misses and remembers them

The recent demise of Rishi Kapoor is still something the industry has not been able to accept entirely. The actor breathed his last on April 30 in 2020 and it was a difficult time for the industry. Neetu Kapoor has been receiving all the love and support from her kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor and others in the family.

Sharing a picture from her wedding days, Neetu Kapoor looks ethereal as a newlywed bride with Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor next to her. Neetu Kapoor is known to share old pictures from their golden days when she misses them a little too much. She wrote, “Remember n miss both of them !!! ????❤️❤️”.

Only recently, Neetu Kapoor was reported to have tested negative for COVID-19 a week after she tested positive during the shoot of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

