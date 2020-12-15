Anil Kapoor says he has finally realized his dream of flaunting his biceps and triceps on social media

Anil Kapoor underwent a major physical transformation this year. The actor has been regularly sharing pictures and videos from his workout session and the results. Even the lockdown could not stop the actor from achieving his goal.
On Sunday evening, the actor shared a post speaking about his dream to post pictures on social media flaunting his physique and how it has now come true. Sharing two pictures of himself showing off his biceps, Anil wrote on Instagram, “We all dream of someday…someday we will do this, someday we will do that….the story behind this picture is of one such someday…. Don’t worry, I’m not going to go on a rant here…. I just always wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps and triceps like people do….well today is that someday! Celebrating the small victories!!”
