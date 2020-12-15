Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing in her latest selfie flaunting her growing baby bump

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping quite busy with her professional commitments. The actress, recently, wrapped shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and began shooting for the new season of her talk show, What Women Want. The actress is also expecting her second child.
Today, Kareena took to Instagram to share a new selfie flaunting her growing baby bump. Dressed in athleisure wear, the actress was glowing. “Two of us on the sets,” she captioned the photo.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)
Designer and Kareena’s good friend Masaba Gupta commented on the picture saying, “Fabbb! It’s insane & commendable how hard you’ve worked through your pregnancy in covid!”
Kareena Kapoor Khan also has Laal Singh Chaddha slated for a release during Christmas 2021.
ALSO READ: On Raj Kapoor’s 96th birth anniversary, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor remember him with rare pictures
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply