Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing in her latest selfie flaunting her growing baby bump

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping quite busy with her professional commitments. The actress, recently, wrapped shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and began shooting for the new season of her talk show, What Women Want. The actress is also expecting her second child.

Today, Kareena took to Instagram to share a new selfie flaunting her growing baby bump. Dressed in athleisure wear, the actress was glowing. “Two of us on the sets,” she captioned the photo.

Designer and Kareena’s good friend Masaba Gupta commented on the picture saying, “Fabbb! It’s insane & commendable how hard you’ve worked through your pregnancy in covid!”

“Kareena is a thorough professional. Even now, she is busy reading film scripts. Few of them have caught her attention and she is keen to give a positive nod to them. 2021 is going to be a very busy year for Kareena both on the professional and the personal front. Her fans are in for a treat as they will get to see her in some great projects. Kareena is not the one to take advice from people on life post-pregnancy. She has always believed in finding a healthy balance between work and family. She is looking forward to getting back to a film set soon,” a source earlier said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also has Laal Singh Chaddha slated for a release during Christmas 2021.

