A Quiet Place Part II (English)

A QUIET PLACE PART II is the story of a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. After Lee (John Krasinski) dies, his wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) are able to eliminate the creatures that attack their residence. They both along with Evelyn’s son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her new-born baby then leave as their house is destroyed. They attempt to search for other survivors and this takes them to a fenced-off area. Evelyn accidentally sets off a sound alarm while Marcus steps into a bear trap and the pain compels him to scream loudly. A creature runs to attack them but he gets killed as Regan disorients him using her cochlear implant while Evelyn fires at the creature. They run into an abandoned steel foundry where an old friend, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), takes them to his soundproof underground hideout. Emmett reveals that he has lost his family including his wife in the attack. At the hideout, Marcus discovers that the song ‘Beyond The Sea’ is playing on the radio. Emmett says that it’s been playing on the radio continuously since four months. Regan realizes based on Lee’s research that this song is giving a hint that the survivors are ‘beyond the sea’ in a nearby island. She shares her idea with Marcus that she wants to reach this island and meet the survivors and then plan a way to eliminate the creatures. A scared Marcus asks her to stay put. Regan, however, runs away. Evelyn begs Emmett to find Regan and get her back. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results