Movie Review: A Quiet Place Part II (English)

A QUIET PLACE PART II is the story of a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. After Lee (John Krasinski) dies, his wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) are able to eliminate the creatures that attack their residence. They both along with Evelyn’s son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her new-born baby then leave as their house is destroyed. They attempt to search for other survivors and this takes them to a fenced-off area. Evelyn accidentally sets off a sound alarm while Marcus steps into a bear trap and the pain compels him to scream loudly. A creature runs to attack them but he gets killed as Regan disorients him using her cochlear implant while Evelyn fires at the creature. They run into an abandoned steel foundry where an old friend, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), takes them to his soundproof underground hideout. Emmett reveals that he has lost his family including his wife in the attack. At the hideout, Marcus discovers that the song ‘Beyond The Sea’ is playing on the radio. Emmett says that it’s been playing on the radio continuously since four months. Regan realizes based on Lee’s research that this song is giving a hint that the survivors are ‘beyond the sea’ in a nearby island. She shares her idea with Marcus that she wants to reach this island and meet the survivors and then plan a way to eliminate the creatures. A scared Marcus asks her to stay put. Regan, however, runs away. Evelyn begs Emmett to find Regan and get her back. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Bryan Woods and Scott Beck's story is in sync with the first part. Some new characters and elements are introduced and it helps in maintaining the interest. Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski's screenplay also does justice to the setting and the mood of the franchise. A few plot points, however, are not easy to digest. Also, in terms of novelty, the sequel offers little and that might not upset a section of the fans. Dialogues are conversational. The first part hardly had any dialogues but the sequel has aplenty.

John Krasinski's direction is superb and as good as in the first part. The first part proved that he knows his job well. With the sequel, it becomes evident that he also knows how to enhance the thrill and fear factor. Some scenes as expected are exceptionally handled. But watch out for his expert execution in the first 10-15 minutes; it’s one of the first beginnings for a horror film! The other thing to watch out for is how beautifully he uses silence. Horror films rely on sound but for some scenes of Regan, who is deaf, not a single sound or music piece has been used and yet it creates an impact. On the flipside, he’s let down by some of the developments in the script. Some of these plot points are questionable and not entirely convincing. Secondly, one would have expected the film to have far more action and thrill and possibly newer ways of destroying the creatures. In this regard, some might feel shortchanged as the sequel doesn’t go one level up. The <em>‘brahmastra’</em> that the Abbott family discovered in the first part to kill the creatures remains paramount throughout the film. However, this bit can also go in favour as the film remains true to the first part. Thirdly, the film has a very late release in India. It released in the USA on May 28, 2021 and was out on digital on July 13. The Hollywood films started releasing in India from July 30 and ideally, A QUIET PLACE PART II should have been out in Indian cinemas in August. It’ll face the same problem faced by FAST & FURIOUS 9, THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT, JUNGLE CRUISE etc – it has already been seen by many viewers on pirated copies and hence, its footfalls would get affected.

A QUIET PLACE PART II begins on a rocking note, showing how the attacks began on Earth. It sends a chill down the spine and also references the supermarket and space toy which formed an important part in the earlier film. The attack on the Abbott family outside the foundry arrests attention. The attack on Regan inside the train coach is predictable but is quite fun nevertheless. The sequence where feral humans attack Regan and Emmett gives a nice jolt but also raises questions as to how did they manage to survive. Secondly, the way the creature manages to sneak into the boat and attack only the next day on the island is very unconvincing as it goes against the impulsive and reckless personality of the creature. The ending is a bit similar to the first part but the use of parallel track here is a great idea. The film ends with a hint that a third part is in the offing.

Emily Blunt delivers a superb performance yet again. But shockingly, she is relegated to the backseat in the second half. Millicent Simmonds emerges as the best performer and gets the maximum screen time. John Krasinski, also the director of the film, appears in the beginning of the film and is great. Noah Jupe lends able support. Cillian Murphy’s character is not well defined but gives a fine performance. Djimon Hounsou (colony leader on the island), Okieriete Onaodowan (cop on Day 1 of the attack) and Wayne Duvall (grocery store owner) are decent.

Marco Beltrami's music enhances impact. Polly Morgan's cinematography is praiseworthy, especially in the opening scene. Jess Gonchor's production design is authentic. Kasia Walicka-Maimone's costumes are shabby and it works well for the film. VFX is top-class while the action is a bit gory but not disturbing. Michael P Shawver's editing is slick.

On the whole, A QUIET PLACE PART II is a worthy sequel that stays true to the factors that made its predecessor such a huge success. At the worldwide box office, it’s already one of the biggest hits of the year. But in India, its collections might be affected due to the late release because of which its pirated prints have flooded the internet since a long time.

