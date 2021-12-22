The Matrix Resurrections (English)

Over 20 years after the release of the first film in the franchise THE MATRIX, we see the release of THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS. Taking the story of Neo AKA Thomas Anderson forward, the film starts off with Keanu Reeves’ character living a normal everyday mundane life as Thomas Anderson. However, he is plagued by dreams and visuals of an alternate life. His therapist put him on certain blue pills that help alleviate the situation. But things come to a front when he is given a red pill. Are the visions he has glimpses of, an alternate reality? Or are they simply dreams or unfulfilled wishes? Will Mr. Anderson understand what they are? Will he take the plunge down the rabbit hole to understand better what THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS is all about?

