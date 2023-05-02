Toronto man Nenad Stojanovic arrested for sexual assault

This article was last updated on May 2, 2023
The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.
On Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12:30 a.m., police received a call for a Sexual Assault in the East Liberty Street and Stachan Avenue area.
It is alleged that:
- a woman was inside a food establishment in the area
- the woman noticed a man inside staring at her
- the woman left the establishment and began walking down the street
- the man followed the woman and sexually assaulted her
- the woman ignored the man and kept walking
- the man kept following the woman and assaulted her
- the woman yelled for help and called 9-1-1 and the man fled
On Monday, May 1, 2023, Nenad Stojanovic, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:
- Sexual Assault
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Harassment by Following and Besetting
- Mischief Not Exceeding $5000
- Fail to Comply Probation Order
He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Old City Hall, 60 Queen Street West, at 10 a.m., in room 111.
