Toronto man Nenad Stojanovic arrested for sexual assault

This article was last updated on May 2, 2023

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12:30 a.m., police received a call for a Sexual Assault in the East Liberty Street and Stachan Avenue area.

It is alleged that:

a woman was inside a food establishment in the area

the woman noticed a man inside staring at her

the woman left the establishment and began walking down the street

the man followed the woman and sexually assaulted her

the woman ignored the man and kept walking

the man kept following the woman and assaulted her

the woman yelled for help and called 9-1-1 and the man fled

On Monday, May 1, 2023, Nenad Stojanovic, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

Sexual Assault Assault Cause Bodily Harm Harassment by Following and Besetting Mischief Not Exceeding $5000 Fail to Comply Probation Order

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Old City Hall, 60 Queen Street West, at 10 a.m., in room 111.

