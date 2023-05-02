Toronto man Junior Blake arrested for assault

This article was last updated on May 2, 2023

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8:16 p.m., police received a call for an assault onboard a TTC bus at the intersection of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

It is alleged that:

a woman was seated on a TTC bus when she was approached by an unknown man

the woman moved to the front of the bus as the man was screaming

the man followed the woman to the front of the bus and pushed her causing her to stumble out of the bus

the man then threw a glass bottle in the direction of the woman missing her

the man followed the woman off the bus and pushed her once again

the woman ran away and hid in safety

responding officers located the man who resisted arrest

Junior Blake, 40, of Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with:

Assault Assault with a weapon Resist a Peace Officer

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., in courtroom 206.

