Toronto man Amir Keshavarzi arrested for sexual assault

This article was last updated on May 2, 2023

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, police were made aware of a Sexual Assault that occurred in the Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

It is alleged that:

between Sunday, May 1, 2022, and Friday, April 28, 2023, a man working as a manager at a food establishment, sexually assaulted two female victims

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Amir Keshavarzi, 55, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of Sexual Assault Uttering Threats

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Toronto Regional Bail Court, 2201 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 205.

