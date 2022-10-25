How to Protect your Drivers on the Road

This article was last updated on October 25, 2022

Keeping your drivers safe is always a top priority. After all, they’re the ones who are responsible for keeping your business moving forward by keeping your customers happy. As such, it’s important to understand the best ways to keep them safe while behind the wheel. While this might seem easy enough to do, there are ways to improve an already implemented strategy.

Ongoing Education

How your employees drive is a reflection of you. When they operate your fleet safely without incident, it’s builds credibility with current and potential new customers. However, even the most seasoned employees can benefit from ongoing education. Depending on what you observe, set aside time for monthly meetings. Inquire what your staff feels are pain points, and then hold educational sessions around those. This helps to build faith in you as an empathic boss and also helps improve their skills while on the road. Keep in mind that everyone is different, so it’s important to incorporate subjects that are beneficial for all.

Install Safety Measures

When it comes to determining who’s at fault for an accident, it’s usually a question of he said, she said. You can prevent this from happening using GPS tracking. This allows you to know exactly where they are at any given time. This is particularly important if they do long hauls. With tight deadlines, your staff might think that they’re okay to drive an extra hour or two to avoid being late. Per regulations, truck drivers must take breaks while on the road. Using dash cams with GPS tracking ensures that they’re following state regulations. If you’d like to know more, you can research online guides and create checklist prior to install.

Avoid Travel in Bad Weather

Heavy rain and wind can lead to hydroplaning and possible injury. While larger trucks can usually handle these conditions better, they still need to proceed with caution. If the forecast is calling for storms, it’s better to postpone delivery. Customers might object, however, you can’t run the risk of your employees being involved in an accident.

Use Mobile Devices

You should provide company mobile devices to your staff. Anyone who works on your fleet needs to have ongoing contact with you. You can sign up for a business-based plans and usually get a discount on devices and monthly charges. Implement a contact strategy that mandates they check in with you every two hours via smartphone when traveling. This technique will also help build trust and feeling of community within your company.

Take Appropriate Breaks

As mentioned above, anyone who operates a fleet must take the mandated breaks set forth by state law. While this does differ state to state, you can also set your own rules. You can tell employees that they’re only allowed to drive for 4 hours stretches before taking a 30-minute break. If they’re going across country, they should never be behind the wheel longer than eight hours and must remain off the road for at least another eight to sleep. Using video surveillance ensures that all of your team members follow not only your rules, but the state law as well.

