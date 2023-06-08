Kluun’s ‘Help, I got my wife pregnant!’ awarded Golden Book

This article was last updated on June 8, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Kluun receives Golden Book for his pregnancy book for fathers

The book Help, I got my wife pregnant! van Kluun has been awarded a Golden Book. The 59-year-old author received the certificate on Thursday morning from publisher Sladjana Labovic of Uitgeverij Podium.

Pregnancy guide for fathers

In Help, I got my wife pregnant! the reader gets answers to questions about pregnancy and childbirth. Since its publication in 2004, more than 200,000 copies of the pregnancy book for fathers have been sold. The book is aimed at fathers-to-be who want to be informed about what is happening in their partner’s body during pregnancy. The guide also offers helpful tips about how to support their partner throughout the pregnancy and childbirth process.

About Kluun

Kluun, whose real name is Raymond van de Klundert, made his debut in 2003 with the book Comes a woman to the doctor. More than 1.2 million copies have now been sold. In 2009 the film of the same name was released with Carice van Houten, Barry Atsma and Anna Drijver. Kluun is known for his humorous and honest writing style that gives readers a glimpse into relationships, love and loss.

The Golden Book

The Collective Propaganda of the Dutch Book Foundation (CPNB) awards titles that have been sold at least 200,000 times since 2013 with the Golden Book. Winning this award is an indication of the popularity of a book and its impact on readers in the Netherlands.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.