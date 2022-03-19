Prime Minister Trudeau issued a statement on the Holi festival of colors

“Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours.

“Holi marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring. On this occasion, families and friends typically gather to share delicacies, sing and dance, and paint each other with brightly coloured powders and dyes. It is a time to celebrate peace, renew and strengthen relationships, and look forward to the year ahead with hope and joy. The past two years have been difficult, as we protected one another from COVID-19, but this festival serves as a timely reminder of the ultimate triumph of light over darkness and invites us to remain optimistic in our daily lives.

“One of the most celebrated festivals in South Asia and in many parts of the world, Holi is an opportunity for all of us to recognize the many contributions that Canadians of Hindu faith have made and continue to make in shaping the strong, diverse, and inclusive country that we enjoy today.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating Holi a fun-filled, happy, and colourful festival.

“Holi Hai!”