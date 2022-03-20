Six nations Rugby: Italy stun Wales in Cardiff

Six Nations: Wales v Italy

Wales: (7) 21

Tries: Watkin, Lake, Adams Cons: Biggar 3

Italy: (12) 22

Try: Padovani Cons: Garbisi Pens: Garbisi 3, Padovani 2

Italy broke their seven-year Six Nations losing sequence with a shock late win over woeful Wales in Cardiff.

Edoardo Padovani scored a last-gasp try after Ange Capuozzo's break, with Paolo Garbisi converting with the final kick of the match to claim victory.

Garbisi and Padovani had shared five penalties but Wales were leading after tries from Owen Watkin, Dewi Lake and Josh Adams before Capuozzo cut loose.

The win ensured Italy broke a losing sequence of 36 Six Nations games.

This was Italy's day as their defensive solidity set up their first win in the tournament since beating Scotland in 2015.

Italy were inspired by wing Monty Ioane who was the most dangerous attacker on the field, while full-back Capuozzo created the final score with a brilliant counter-attack.

Kieran Crowley's side upset the Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar party as the pair reached notable milestones.

Lock Jones became the first player to reach 150 caps for one nation, while captain Biggar was the seventh man to reach 100 Wales caps.

But there were no celebrations in Cardiff as Wales were humbled in front of their own fans.

They lost at home against Italy in the Six Nations for the first time with the Azzurri's previous best result – a draw in 2006.

Wales had suffered away defeats in 2003 and 2007, but the recent 15-year winning record against Italy in all competitions had stretched to 16 games.

Defending champions Wales have endured a terrible tournament to mirror the fifth place they finished in Pivac's first competition in charge in 2020. From fifth to first and back to fifth. No progress there.

A narrow victory over Scotland and four defeats tell their own story. There is no clear indication how Wales have evolved under Pivac with an inept attacking game only yielding eight tries in this year's tournament compared to 20 in 2021.

These factors will pile the pressure on the New Zealander before the 2023 World Cup in France, with Wales facing a three-Test tour of South Africa in the summer.

Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar

Dan Biggar retained the captaincy despite Alun Wyn Jones' return to the side

It had all started with celebrations as Biggar led out the team with Jones behind him with his two daughters Mali and Efa.

This was in stark contrast when Jones had broken the world record of international appearances in Llanelli against Scotland in 2020 with no fans in the ground.

Despite the sentimental pre-match opening it was Italy – who had fewer caps in their starting XV than Jones and Biggar combined – who began the stronger, and Garbisi kicked the first penalty after Wales had been penalised for tackling a man off the ball.

Padovani doubled the lead with a longer range effort after Seb Davies was isolated and Danilo Fischetti forced the turnover penalty.

Wales piled on the pressure with some driving line-outs but Rees-Zammit failed to hold on to a wayward McNicholl pass as the hosts demonstrated the poor execution that has hampered them during the tournament.

Hooker Lake tried to take a quick penalty under the visitors' posts but gave away a free-kick because he never touched the ball with his foot.

Centre Watkin finally broke the deadlock, courtesy of a clever Taulupe Faletau pass, to finish a flowing move that had been ignited by another Rees-Zammit break.

Biggar converted before Garbisi and Padovani exposed Wales' indiscipline by restoring the lead with a penalty apiece.

Italy wing Ioane then broke through the Wales defence to almost score, but the hosts held firm to trail 12-7.

It was one of the worst 40 minutes of rugby under Pivac. The second half was not much better.

Montanna Ioane of Italy is tackled by Josh Adams

Josh Adams puts in a try-saving tackle on Monty Ioane before scoring a brilliant solo try himself

Ioane almost scored a stunning solo try early in the second half after collecting his own chip ahead but was denied by a brilliant cover tackle by Adams.

Wales brought on Nick Tompkins and Ross Moriarty and the changes worked as Lake powered over from a line-out drive. Biggar converted via the post to regain the lead.

But Wales again let their advantage slip. They had Italy struggling in their left-hand corner only to allow Ioane to wriggle away and set up the counter attack that allowed Garbisi to give the visitors the lead again.

Jones was given a standing ovation as he was replaced in the second row by Rowlands, while fly-half Sheedy was introduced with Biggar slotting in at full-back.

It seemed as if Wales had seen off the Italians as Adams produced an outstanding individual effort to hand Wales a six-point advantage.

Replacement prop Wyn Jones was denied a try by the match officials as the grounding was deemed inconclusive.

But Wales failed to close out the game as they kicked loosely to Capuozzo, who glided through the defence and round Biggar before giving the try-scoring pass to Padovani.

Italy were a point behind with the conversion to follow in front of the posts. Garbisi waited until time was up and slotted the kick before sinking to his knees to celebrate a famous victory.

Classy gesture from Adams

Wales wing Adams gave his man-of-the-match medal to Capuozzo in a classy gesture.

It was Italy's day as they proved they deserve their place in this tournament. For Wales and Pivac it will prove a traumatic few days.

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar (capt),-G Davies; G Thomas, Lake, Lewis, Beard, AW Jones, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty, Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Italy: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Braley; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ceccarelli, Fuser-Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Bigi, Traore, Alongi, Sisi, Cannone, Steyn, Fusco, Zanon.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Tual Trainini (France)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland).