Justin Trudeau wishes everyone Happy Diwali

November 13, 2023

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Diwali:

“Today, we join millions of people in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali.

“On this joyful holiday, families and friends gather to pray, exchange gifts, share meals, and decorate their homes and temples with colour and the glow of diyas to mark the triumph of light over darkness. Diwali is also a time to reflect on the values of selflessness, optimism, gratitude, and compassion for those less fortunate.

“As we mark Diwali, we also recognize the many contributions of Canadians from Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities to our country’s cultural fabric, and we celebrate their role in making Canada the diverse and inclusive place we call home.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Diwali.”

