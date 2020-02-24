Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Mad They Can’t Use Sussex Royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would drop their royal titles from any future nonprofit work, but that doesn’t mean they’re happy about it. Many point to the language of Harry and Meghan’s latest statement regarding the name change as a sign that they are mad about the Queen’s Sussex Royal decision.

On Friday, Harry and Meghan released an official statement that, following further inspection, some believe is rather strongly worded. In it, the couple, who will step back from their official royal duties in March, state that due to “specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’” the couple will no longer use “Royal” or “Sussex Royal” in its branding. This includes their Sussex Royal Instagram account and official website. They have also removed all trademark requests connected to the “Sussex Royal” title despite the fact that they will retain their royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but will no longer actively use them.

In an update to the statement, Harry and Meghan seemed to take a testier tone, insinuating that the Queen may rule England, but not the world. Still, they are willing to accommodate her decision that they can no longer use their royal titles in a promotional capacity even if she doesn’t technically own the word “royal.”

“While there is not any jurisdiction by the monarchy or cabinet office over the use of the word ‘royal’ overseas,” the statement reads, “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs spring 2020.”

Their use of the word “intend” could also be a sign that they feel they have more leverage over this situation than the Queen might assume. Brand expert Deborah Ogden agrees, telling Yahoo UK that dropping “royal” from their brand won’t hurt the couple much in the long term. “They will lose some value from the Sussex Royal brand,” Ogden said. “But my belief is that Prince Harry will always be Prince Harry therefore in the UK market, the American market, and the global markets that recognize the British royal family, I’m not sure taking it away will have a huge impact.”

Once Harry and Meghan’s reduced role takes effect on March 31, it will undergo a 12-month review.

Shannon Carlin

