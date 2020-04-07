While most of us remain sheltered in place and socially distanced, it’s as good a time as any to get swiping on the dating apps. Hinge saw a 30% increase in messages amongst users last month alone, and Tinder has made its global Passport feature available to all, allowing users to swipe on matches anywhere in the world. But with IRL dates off the table for the foreseeable future, taking things to the next level means Zoom or FaceTime — a transition that isn’t exactly seamless. Asking someone if they’d like to video chat isn’t exactly as smooth as suggesting a coffee date. But starting today, Hinge is making this a bit easier with the introduction of its new Date From Home tool, created in response to 70% of its users expressing interest in having digital dates.

Hinge users will now see a “Date from Home” menu appear at the bottom of each conversation with their matches, asking if they’re ready for a video or phone call with their match. If the user and their match select “Ready,” both parties will be notified. (And don’t worry — your selection remains private unless both parties are down.)

If you both indicate that you’re ready for a digital date, it’s time to take things to the next step. Hinge will then check in with you by asking if you had a video or phone date, though your feedback will remain private.

