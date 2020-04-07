Get Your Stimulus Check By Direct Deposit

As American are still reeling over lost finances during the coronavirus pandemic, the promise of stimulus check payments is keeping many patiently waiting by their mailboxes. Checks are in the process of being mailed or deposited, now, though much about them is still quite unknown. While the process of receiving the government-approved amount of as much as $1,200 may take as little time as a few days from now or upwards of five months from today through mid-September, the Senate has already approved the $2 trillion bill drafted to aid those suffering financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — the result of which has shut down businesses and caused many people to lose their jobs.

But as snail mail gets lost in the shuffle of those displaced by COVID-19, many are wondering, how can I get my stimulus check as a direct deposit? The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has mentioned two ways those who qualify for the stimulus check will be able to receive their money: through direct deposit and paper check. Receiving that stimulus check, fortunately enough, requires little to no effort on the part of those who qualify, should the right details be in place.

For those looking to have the stimulus check deposited into their bank account, as long as the IRS has your bank account details, the money can and will be automatically deposited in there. The account details, including checking and routing numbers, would have had to have been provided to the IRS on a previous occasion, such as filing for tax refunds in years past. Americans will also have until mid-April to input their bank account information into a portal set up by the IRS so their stimulus check goes right where it needs to be.

For stimulus check receivers who do not have a bank account or have not provided the IRS with their bank account details on a separate occasion, their stimulus check will be mailed to the last address the organization has on file for them. From there, the check can be cashed or deposited.

During the process of the stimulus checks being sent to their respective accounts and households, it will not be possible to track their whereabouts, which means for many Americans who are relying on this money, the process has, unfortunately, become a waiting game.

