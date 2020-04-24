Matching Finger Tattoos

It’s only been a week since Netflix added another reality dating show to its growing resume of binge-worthy hits (The Circle, Love Is Blind). The latest, Too Hot To Handle, follows the lives of 10 ridiculously good-looking, commitment-phobic people who are lured to a horny island paradise only to find out they can’t touch the other contestants if they want to secure the $100,000 cash prize.

The contestants, who are dinged for every kiss and hookup, see their grand prize number tick down pretty quickly. But some leave the island with more than a little extra cash in their pockets — including rule-breaking duo Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey. The pair, who were the first to lose the group $3,000 with their poolside kiss — confirmed today that they are still together since filming wrapped over a year ago.

Farago and Jowsey both took to their respective Instagram pages to reveal the news — giving fans a look into their time spent together secretly, which included a visit to the tattoo parlor. “Always been you,” Farago captioned a photo of the two of them, while Jowsey posted a video montage of their year together on his page, including a clip of their their matching tattoos. Farago, who resides in Vancouver, Canada, also shared a closer look at the artwork — a lightning bolt on the side of their fingers created by an Ontario-based artist.

The couple spilled more details about the matching ink during a recent interview on Entertainment Tonight. “I visited her when I was in Ottawa, and it was something that we wanted to get for a while,” Jowsey, who’s originally from Queensland, Australia, told ET host Lauren Zima. “We had a lot of negativity around our relationship. On the show, every time I was with her, I was like, ‘Look, let’s stay positive and keep that mindset because that’s what’s going to get us through.’ So, it’s just a nice little reminder to stay positive. And stay with Francesca!”

As for what it signifies, Farago actually took inspiration from one of the challenges on the show. “There was a challenge where I had to draw him a painting. It was supposed to be my vagina, but it was like an interpretation of what I saw,” she said in the interview. “I put little lightning bolts all over it, so it just kind of represented our experience as a whole together.” How… sweet?

Since they’re both moving in together in Los Angeles, as confirmed in an interview with Refinery29, the lovebirds already fit in with the Hollywood couple scene. If there’s anything we’ve learned from celebrity pairs — like Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson — it’s that there’s no proving your love like a visit to the tattoo shop together.

